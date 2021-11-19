Alliance of Southwest Missouri Fundraising to Work on Building Improvements

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Alliance of Southwest Missouri is restating renovations and fundraising for its headquarters at “1601 at the Core of Community.” Phase One was underway when the pandemic hit, and had to be put on hold.

Officials are now ready to refocus on remodeling, including phase two, which will be the exterior of the building. Phase Three will overhaul the basement and former worship space.

“What used to be the old sanctuary, we’re going to create a auditorium. Which will be absolutely amazing that anybody can use because there’s not many auditoriums for non-profits or organizations who just want to host big meetings or big get togethers,” said Kayla Furgerson of the SWMO Alliance.

The Alliance has a goal of raising $25,000 by the end of the year. Overall, the project is expected to cost $1.5 million dollars.