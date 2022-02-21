PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg man is back in custody after allegedly burglarizing the high school while causing property damage.

Officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to the Pittsburg High School Saturday morning after reports of a burglary. A school employee that had arrived noticed water on the floor of the commons area. The walls and the gymnasium were also discovered to have been soaked with water and sustained significant damage as well.

Shawn Hoag (2017 Crawford County Jail booking photo)

Surveillance video showed a 35-year-old Shawn Allen Hoag, of Pittsburg, roaming the halls of PHS: taking items from concessions, and using the water hose. Right before leaving, Hoag was seen stealing a pair of shoes and leaving behind his black Crocs.

Later that morning, another PHS employee that had watched the surveillance video earlier spotted a man resembling the one in the footage. After reporting this to police an officer stopped the man and confirmed him as Hoag – still wearing the same clothing and stolen sneakers while also carrying some of the stolen property.

According to a release from PPD, Hoag was just released on parole days earlier, but has now been arrested on Aggravated Burglary, Felony Criminal Damage, Misdemeanor Theft, and Criminal Trespass charges. Hoag remains in the Crawford County Jail on a $25,000 bond.