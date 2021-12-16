Alleged Northpark Mall robber changes plea deal before trial

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin robbery suspect changes his plea just before his trial was scheduled to begin.

Terrence Tinsley entered an Alford plea on charges of First Degree Robbery and Armed Criminal Action. A third charge against him was dismissed as part of the plea.

As a result of his plea, a judge sentenced him to ten years in prison on the robbery charge and three years in prison for the other charge. Those sentences will run consecutively.

These charges are from an incident in November 30th of last year when JPD were called to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Northpark Mall.

Victims say they were approached by three men who demanded their wallets at gunpoint. Those suspects took off in a vehicle, but were later taken into custody following a pursuit. One of the other suspects in the case was sentenced for his role in the crime on Monday.