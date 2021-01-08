Alleged Miami burglar shot and killed by 911 caller

MIAMI, Okla. — An alleged burglar is dead after attempting breaking into a Miami residence.

Around midnight Friday, Miami authorities were alerted to a burglary taking place at the 900 block of B St NW.

The caller said he had shot the subject who broke into his home.

Officers arrived and secured the area while medical personnel transported the suspect to Integris health center where he was pronounced dead at 12:54 A.M.

Names are not being released at the this time. The case remains under investigation.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.