MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A man charged with stealing catalytic converters is in custody following the joint efforts of multiple agencies.

Destry Slaughter

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office announced that Destry Slaughter, of Anderson, has been arrested after the culmination of months of investigative work by three counties. Law enforcement had suspected Slaughter was stealing the devices from McDonald, Newton, and Jasper Counties over the last several months.

In addition to these, Slaughter was also identified as a suspect in the theft from Wood Motor Company in Jane.

The MCSO said they collaborated with officers from Duenweg, Neosho, and Newton County to try and identify Slaughter. He was finally arrested in Newton County and transferred to McDonald County Jail on Thursday, January 27th and is currently facing Felony Stealing charges.