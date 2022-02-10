LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar man was arrested following investigation into stolen mail packages.

The Lamar Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that they have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the disappearance of packages in town.

Probable Cause Affidavits were submitted to the Barton County Prosecutors Office for charges for 27-year-old, Michael J. Branham. The arrest comes after investigations into the thefts of several deliveries occuring on February 8th and 9th.

To avoid future instances of porch piracy, LPD is reminding residents to be mindful of any deliveries headed their way and to either: