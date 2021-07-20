Alleged Joplin burglar in custody

JOPLIN, Mo. — A with links to multiple burglaries in the area including churches is now in custody, according to JPD detectives.

Sunday evening, officers responded to an alarm at First Baptist Church at 41st & Connecticut. At the scene they found a broken window and a male suspect fleeing from the church who was arrested shortly after with the help of a JPD K-9 unit.

Brady C. Shafer

Law enforcement identified the man as Brady C. Shafer, 29, who advised he is homeless in the Joplin area. Detectives have connected Shafer to multiple burglaries (also shown below) and will be seeking Burglary related charges for these incidents.

Bodegas, 515 S. Main Street – reported to JPD on July 11th

Bartlett’s Shoe Company, 303 S. Main Street – reported to JPD on July 12th

New Hope Church, 606 S. Moffet Avenue – reported to JPD on July 17th

St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 706 S. Byers Avenue – reported to JPD on July 18th

South Joplin Christian Church, 1901 S. Pearl Avenue – reported to JPD on July 18th

Shafer remains in custody in the Newton County Jail.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and if any further information or details are developed, we will release them as they become available. If you have any information regarding these incidents, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.