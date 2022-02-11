PITTSBURG, Kans. — A man was arrested in Pittsburg Friday after a months long investigation into his distribution of child pornography.

An investigation was launched last November when Wichita’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned of a suspect uploading child pornography to the internet. The ICAC Task Force immediately began determining the whereabouts of the uploader and found his address to be in Pittsburg, Kansas.

From here, Pittsburg Police took over the investigation and positively identified a resident as the suspect. That resident, 41-year-old Rex William Allen Mills, was arrested on 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, specifically related to the possession of sexually explicit images of children <18, and 13 counts of internet trading in child pornography.

Mills remains in the Crawford County Jail on a total $100,000 bond.