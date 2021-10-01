Alleged CA kingpin arrested, charged with directing ~2,000lbs of meth into OK & MO

TULSA, Okla. — An alleged drug kingpin has been arrested and charged after authorities say he directed a criminal enterprise that oversaw at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

A 13-count federal indictment that was unsealed Thursday charged Luis Alfredo Jacobo of Bakersfield, CA, with “leading a continuing criminal enterprise that brought an estimated 2,000lbs of methamphetamine into the Northern District of Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri for redistribution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Jacobo was arrested Monday, September 27th along with Kelly Wayne Bryan and Curtis Anthony Jones of Missouri who were charged as part of one of Jacob’s alleged drug conspiracies. Also charged was Jesus Valdez Martinez and Antonio Cervantes Garcia as Jacobo’s coconspirators. Martinez and Garcia are both in federal custody for separate cases.

According to the indictment, Jacobo’s Mexican sources brought methamphetamine in bulk to Bakersfield, CA from Mexico. Jacobo directed these shipments to be sent to Oklahoma and Missouri by either mail or vehicle transport which carried quantities of 50-100lbs of methamphetamine.

Coconspirators would drive large amounts of cash back to California or mail payments to Jacobo and his associates. These mailings could contain as much as $100,000 cash at at time.

“Methamphetamine continues to be one of the top drug threats in Oklahoma,” said Eduardo Chavez, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division, which oversees operations in Oklahoma. “Simply put, methamphetamine destroys families across the state and within Oklahoma’s Indian Country. Our communities have felt the horrible effects of drug abuse and addiction. DEA Oklahoma is committed to make our communities safer and hold those accountable who push these deadly substances across our great nation.”

A total of 10 defendants were charged in this second superseding indictment with one or more of the following crimes: Continuing Criminal Enterprise (Count 1); Drug Conspiracy (Counts 2-5); Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises (Counts 6,7); Interstate Travel to Aid Racketeering (Counts 8,13); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 9); Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime (Count 10); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 11); and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 12).

Defendants charged in the indictment are:

Luis Alfredo Jacobo, a/k/a “Lokz,” 30, of Bakersfield, California

Antonio Cervantes Garcia, a/k/a “Tony Garcia,” 33, of Bakersfield, California

William Donavan Johnson III, 46, of Grove

Shauni Breanne Callagy, 31, of Grove

David Scott Chambers, a/k/a “Scott Chambers,” 52, of Springfield, Missouri

Gene Olen Charles Rast, a/k/a “Charlie Rast,” 46, of Elkland, Missouri

Renee Lynn Haynes, 40, of Bolivar, Missouri

Jesus Valdez Martinez, a/k/a “Jesse Martinez,” a/k/a “Hostile,” 46, of Bolivar, Missouri

Kelly Wayne Bryan, 54, of Joplin, Missouri

Curtis Anthony Jones, 44, of Marshfield, Missouri

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The indictment resulted from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation “Operation Pullin Chains.” The case is also related to a 231-pound methamphetamine seizure in October 2020 in Grove, made by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs. The drugs were found inside a Grove storage unit along with more than $465,000 in cash.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Bureau of Indian Affairs, City of Miami Police Department, Grove Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Oklahoma District 13 Drug Task Force are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Duncombe is prosecuting the case.