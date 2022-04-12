KSN/KODE — It could end up being an early morning for the Four States as there’s a good chance we’ll see another round of severe weather late tonight.

Local Meteorologists with KSN and KODE-TV, such as Alexis Clemons, said that “all modes of severe weather are possible with these thunderstorms,” such as damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Meteorologist Gene Hatch, with the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Springfield, Missouri, explained the weather set-up for today and tonight:

“As low pressure moves east across the plains today, the pressure gradient will tighten, producing gusty winds from 30-40mph for much of today. This strong southerly flow will also bring dewpoints in the 60s and allow afternoon highs to climb to around 80 degrees around Joplin and areas to the west. As the day progresses, a surface low pressure will lift towards the great lakes region by tonight, dragging a cold front behind it, across Kansas and into the Missouri Ozarks late tonight.”

The line of severe thunderstorms that we saw late Sunday night and into this morning (4/10 – 4/11) continued east.

As the strong storms entered Greene County and the city of Springfield, a bolt of lightning struck the local NWS weather radar, which is located next to the NWS Springfield Office.

Information listed on the NWS Springfield Office weather radar webpage said, “Technicians are currently on site, and are working to get the (WSR-88D) weather radar back in working condition. A timeframe for when the radar will be back in working order, is unknown at this time.”

Luckily for residents of the Four State area, KSNF & KODE have a state-of-the-art weather radar in place, called the “Freeman LIVE First Alert Doppler Radar,” which is reported to be a better system, compared to the NWS Springfield WSR-88D weather radar.

NWS Meteorologist, Gene Hatch continued: “The warm air and moisture advection (the transfer of a property of the atmosphere, such as heat, cold or humidity, by the horizontal movement of an air mass) into the region today, will provide the fuel needed for strong to severe thunderstorm development late tonight, likely around or after midnight. The combination of several atmospheric conditions, known to produce severe thunderstorms (and often supercell thunderstorms), will aid in the fast growth of damaging storms.”

Area Meteorologists agree that all of the ingredients for severe weather tonight, should be present in the Four States, however, the occurrence of severe thunderstorms isn’t exactly set in stone just yet.

Throughout the day, weather forecasting models will tell local Meteorologists what we can expect, when it comes to the severe weather threat for tonight.

Drew Albert, a Meteorologist with the NWS Springfield Office said, “I’d say the chances for tonight’s severe weather risk is based on changes in the forecast guidance’s, which right now, is largely driven by the degree of capping (a reversal of the normal decrease of air temperature with altitude) that will be over the region. If storms can develop late tonight from Southeast Kansas down to East Texas, they will be in a good environment to go severe and move east. The main question of the day that we’re all working on solving, is if storms can develop.”

| Severe Storms Anticipated On Wednesday

Additional storms will be possible during the day on Wednesday, as a large storm system moves through the region.

Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes will once again be possible, however the greatest risk of severe weather will occur east of Springfield, MO.