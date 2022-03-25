FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Much like it did yesterday in Neosho, an agriculture tradition returned in full force today in Fort Scott.

Aggie Day was back on the calendar at Fort Scott Community College where classes were canceled to make room for over 70 schools from across the Four States.

4-H and FFA students took part in a slew of competitions and events. The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Last year, the college hosted a partial event but officials were excited to have it all back this year.

“It’s been great, it’s just such a good opportunity to have students be able to practice those contests as well as see our campus and get a feel for what we do at FSCC,” said Sara Sutton, an FSCC Ag. Instructor.

“It’s crazy because I live like 20 minutes away and it’s interesting to see how far away people come from to do these contests,” said Uniontown High School Senior, Adelay Martin.

Officials say Aggie Day allows students to compete in contests similar to what they’ll experience at statewide competitions.