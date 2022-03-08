JAY, Okla. – An Afton man convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Glenn David Nickols, 39, pleaded no contest on Friday to aggravated possession of child pornography and to publish, distribute, or participate in obscene material. Both charges were filed after a former conviction of a felony.

Nickols was also sentenced to 10 years for the second charge. Both sentences are to run concurrently, according to court records.

In addition to a $2,000 fine, Nickols is also required to register as a sex offender.

A search warrant on Nickols’ email account showed 18 emails depicting 107 images and two videos containing child pornography, according to an arrest warrant filed April 2021. The images and videos show Nickols sexually assaulting a child younger than 12-years-old, the affidavit states.