After 30 years, a missing Cherokee County woman has still not been found

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Tomorrow marks thirty years since the disappearance of a Cherokee County woman.

18 year old Karol Marlene Sullens went missing on August 31, 1991.

Last seen at the Valley of the Dolls Nightclub in Galena, Sullens left in a truck with Don Davis and Donald Kidwell to a remote location and was never seen again.

In 2002, Kidwell pled guilty to battery and interference with law enforcement in connection to the disappearance of Sullen. Davis passed away prior.

A 30,000 dollar private fund reward for information on the whereabouts of her still missing remains is being offered.

“Think about Karol’s family, her friends, the people she went to school with. Each and every year, birthdays, Christmases, the anniversary of her disappearance, they suffer each and every day, particularly, probably on those days,” said David Groves – Cherokee County Kansas Sheriff.

If you have information on Sullens’ remains, you can call the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office at 620-429-3992.