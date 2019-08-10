Aeronautic enthusiasts gather for Sky Kings R/C Club Fun Fly

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Members of the Sky Kings R/C Club took to the skies Saturday for their summer Fun Fly.

The organization hosts four Fun Flies a year as a way to show off their planes.

Spectators and aeronautic enthusiasts from all across the four states attend the event.

Planes are flown ranging from 12 to 14 feet in wing span, to smaller planes with a one foot wing span

No matter if you are flying a plane or just watching, everyone is sure to have a good time.

Danny Johnson, of Sky Kings R/C Club says, “We come from all walks of life. You don’t have to be rich to be in this sport but it helps. And we enjoy people stopping by just to stop and talk.”

Johnson adds he always looks forward to participating in the event, and that his personal favorite plane to fly is a biplane.