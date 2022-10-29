PITTSBURG, Kans. — Crawford County gave people the chance to cast their ballots before election day.

Advanced voting is underway across the state of Kansas ahead of the November 8th election.

Today Crawford County set up booths inside the Homer Cole Senior Citizen’s Center in Pittsburg.

Many voters took advantage of their chance to cast an early ballot.

The Crawford County Clerk says the goal is to give people the chance to make their voices heard in case they can’t make it to the polls election day.

“Yeah we have had a steady flow. There’s been around 50 people in the first half hour. We want people to vote advanced sometimes because you know, you don’t know if you can make it to the polls on election day. Things come up all the time and that way we know that you know you’re going and you’re getting your vote counted,” said Lisa Lusker, Crawford County Clerk.

You can still cast an advanced ballot by stopping by the Crawford County Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. all the way up to election day.