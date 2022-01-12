Adult and Teen Challenge is a safe place for those who need help this winter

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit in Neosho is looking to help more people this winter.

Officials with Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4-States say their program is vital and during the winter months, those struggling with addiction can struggle even more.

“We find in the colder months that addicts don’t have a place to go. Sometimes they end up in abandoned buildings, sometimes on the streets getting sick and slowly dying,” said Zach Norris, Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4-States Director.

Adult and Teen Challenge of the 4-States offers a one year faith-based drug and alcohol program.

“Some come with nothing, just the clothes on their backs. Sometimes we get people from jails and prisons that come with just the little bag of stuff they get arrested with,” said Norris.

The men in the program do work around the community like mowing lawns, but Norris says the work slows down in the winter.

“Some are at local factories, and cut some wood and deliver wood to the community. But in the colder months donations are always very welcomed,” added Norris.

The program helped Luke O’Brien get out of the cold last year.

“I particularly remember living in my car that didn’t run and I would wake up and my own condensation was frozen inside the windows. That was really degrading, actually. I found myself mentally in a place where I felt that I didn’t deserve anything good,” said Luke O’Brien, who is celebrating one year sober.

Once he graduates next week he will intern for six months at Adult and Teen Challenge.

“Don’t give into hopelessness. That you don’t deserve hope. It’s easy to feel beat down in such a way to feel like nothing good can ever come your way. And I was there and I lived there for a long time but good things can come your way. This is a place that can restore back to feeling alive again,” said O’Brien.

Adult and Teen Challenge has several openings for the program.

If you are interested in donating you can follow this link here.

If you would like to apply for this program you can follow this link here.