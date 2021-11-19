Adoptable dogs and cats at Joplin’s Chaos Brewing tomorrow

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, November 20, Chaos Brewing Company in Joplin is hosting “Bark n Brew,” an event in which shelter cats and dogs from the Joplin Humane Society will be up for adoption at the brewery.

Guests will be able to engage with the adoptable cats and dogs to find their forever furry friend. If they decide to adopt, Chaos will give $10 toward the adoption fee and a free drink of the adopter’s choice. The event is family-friendly and also offers non-alcoholic beverages.

Chaos Brewing Owner Dale Clark says that the brewery reached out to the Joplin Humane Society to help how they can to “promote animal adoption.”

The event will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Chaos Brewing Company located at 112 S Main St. in Joplin.