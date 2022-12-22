KSN/KODE— Many area churches and organizations in Southwest Missouri are opening up to serve those needing to warm up or seek shelter from the onslaught of ice, snow, and painful arctic temperatures.
Joplin
- Joplin First Church of the Nazarene – 2124 Utica St. (417)623-3455, Thursday-Friday Open at 7 a.m. and working with Soul’s Harbor to transport folks who need shelter overnight
Neosho
- Neosho Freeman Family YMCA – 4701 Chouteau St., (417)455-9999, No membership is needed to warm up during normal business hours. Friday 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. (Hours are subject to change.)
- Restoration Life Center – 415 N. High St., (417)455-9393, Warming center is open until Friday morning, at least. Still seeking volunteers to continue providing that space past Friday morning.
Carthage
- Carthage Crisis Center – 100 South Main St., (417)358-3533, Lobby is open overnight Thursday and Friday. Each person must submit to a warrant check.
Goodman
- Splitlog Baptist Church – 3670 Splitlog Road, (417)364-7458, Warming shelter is open overnight until 12:00 p.m. Saturday.