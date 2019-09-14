Addiction treatment center raises funds to help those in recovery

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local addiction treatment center is raising money for those in need of recovery.

Starting Point Outpatient Services is hosting a garage sale to raise money for their client’s necessities after addiction.

The organization is selling the donated items they received from the community last July.

Items being sold are clothes, shoes, knick-knacks and furniture.

The proceeds will go towards clients and anyone in the community that is in need of help during their recovery process such as obtaining ID’s, interview clothing, and transportation.

Kelly Young, Starting Point Outpatient Services, says, “It feels great to see people out there employed and graduated successfully because they were able to gain those services”

The garage sale will continue on Sunday, September 15th.