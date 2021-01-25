Active shooter threat at Vinita High School, One in custody

VINITA, Okla. — An active shooter threat forced a district wide shutdown in northeast Oklahoma as authorities continue to search for additional suspects.

Around 10:35 Monday morning, Craig County law enforcement responded to an active shooter threat at Vinita High School.

While no injures have been reported, one juvenile suspect in possession of gun has been taken into custody.

Deputies say they are still searching for more suspects and will continue the lockdown.

We will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.