ACTIVE SCENE: Suspect barricades himself in S. Connor Ave. home, surrounded by LE

JOPLIN, Mo. — JPD is asking residents to stay clear from the area near 215 S. Connor Avenue in town after a suspect with felony warrants barricaded himself inside.

Beginning just before 1 A.M. Thursday morning, JPD recognized a man with active felony warrants in a vehicle near the area of 7th and Sergeant Ave. After attempting to stop the car the suspect fled leading police on a short pursuit.

This ended at the 200 block of south Connor Ave where the suspect continued on foot into the aforementioned residence.

Currently, the building is surrounded by JPD and JPD SWAT, along with MSHP SWAT as well.

Several roadways have been blocked as authorities ask the public to avoid the area and seek alternate routes in order to avoid potential traffic jams and any possible threat.

The name of the suspect and the nature of his active warrants have not yet been released. He is considered armed and dangerous.

We will update this story with more information as details continue to emerge.

Joplin News First video