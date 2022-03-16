JOPLIN, Mo. — Even though this year’s Joplin Memorial Run is still several weeks away, the economic impact of last year’s event continues.

Audie Dennis, President of Active Lifestyle Events, the group that puts on that event, presented a $5,000 check to the organization Healthy Joplin.

Healthy Joplin Executive Director Nicole Brown, says that money will be put to good use encouraging residents to take up different forms of exercise through the use of street stenciling.

“And we’re going to be putting imaging throughout the parks in our community to encourage individuals to get out and get active, it will portray images of #WalkJoplin, #RunJoplin, HealthyJoplin.com, and we’re hoping the individuals will use this in social media, to encourage friends and family to get out and get active,” she said.

“This money came from the Joplin Memorial Run and our mission as an organization is to promote health and fitness in our community and so this was just a great fit for us to be able to support an organization that does just that,” added Dennis.

To date, Dennis says Active Lifestyle Events has given away over $200,000 to area nonprofits.

This year’s Joplin Memorial Run will take place on May 7th.

If you’d like more information on that event or to sign up and take part in it, you can follow this link