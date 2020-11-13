ACHI unveils COVID-19 strategy for Thanksgiving

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Thursday, November 12, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement released a list of recommended steps for Arkansas families to follow to prevent Thanksgiving celebrations from increasing the spread of COVID-19.

Some of the safety tips the ACHI suggest is that families celebrate with household members only, everyone needs to get tested before partaking in any festivities, and make sure no one is sharing things like serving utensils.

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said his biggest advice is not letting your guard down just because you’re with family.

We’re not asking you to forgo Thanksgiving in its entirety. We’re asking folks to recognize this temporary period as a different period and we want to safeguard our families. DR. JOE THOMPSON, ACHI PRESIDENT/CEO

Dr. Thompson said it’s critical people continue to wear masks and stay socially distant.

