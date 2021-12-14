Accused Ottawa County killer ordered back to court in January

MIAMI, Okla. – An Ottawa County woman charged in connection to the death of a Miami woman was ordered Monday to return to court in January with an attorney.

Charlana Nichelle Kelly, 52, appeared in Ottawa County District Court. She is charged with assessory to murder in the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran, 47, also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres.

Also federally charged with murder Moran’s death is Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 51, also of Miami.

Charlana Kelly was ordered to retain a lawyer and return to court Jan. 10. She is free on a reduced bail of $25,000 with orders from Special Judge Becky Baird not to have any contact with Jimmy Kelly, her husband.

The husband and wife are accused of shooting Moran twice, once in the head and once in the torso, according to a complaint filed in Jimmy Kelly’s federal case.

Floyd McKibben, Moran’s brother, told investigators Moran and Jimmy Kelly were messaging each other and Kelly was supposed to pick up Moran on Oct. 31, the complaint states.

An informant provided an audio recording to investigators where Jimmy Kelly can be heard saying he shot Moran in the head and concealed the body near water and Charlene also shot Moran, the complaint states.

Jimmy Kelly’s federal trial is set for Jan. 18, however Kelly’s attorneys are using Moran’s mental health issues for additional time to prepare their case, court records show.

Several issues range from Moran’s suicidal tendencies to the drowning death of her child, court records show.

Using the name Tony Torres, Moran was found insane in the 2003 drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex. Torres was allowed to leave a mental hospital in 2011, after it was ruled, she was not a danger to society.

Online court records show Moran at the time of her death had several outstanding warrants for misdemeanor drug violations, felony third-degree burglary, assault, and battery, and endangering while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer.

Jimmy Kelly, formally of Picher, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1991 in the death of Vernon C. Moyer.