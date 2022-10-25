JAY, Okla. – The Delaware County Commissioners took no action on Tuesday regarding the position of the Emergency Management Director who is facing a sexual battery charge.

Jeff Reeves, 57, of Miami, is charged in Ottawa County District Court in Miami with sexual battery. He is free on $15,000 bail and scheduled to return to court on Nov. 23, court records show.

After going into executive session to discuss Reeves’ employment, the three commissioners returned to open session where David Poindexter, Delaware County Commissioner chairman said no action was taken.

Since the commissioners discussed Reeves employment during executive session the details of the meeting are confidential and not released to the public.

Reeves denied the allegations, but according to police, the victim passed a polygraph test. Winston Connor II, Reeves’s attorney, declined to comment on the commissioners’ decision.

The alleged sexual misconduct occurred after a party attended by Reeves and the victim on July 1, the affidavit states. Reeves allegedly inappropriately touched the victim and made sexually suggestive remarks about the victim’s clothing.