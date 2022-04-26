PITTSBURG, Kans. — Much needed change is coming to Pittsburg City Hall.

Construction will be soon be underway to improve the accessibility of City Hall. These changes include new steps and a new ramp in front of the building.

The main entrance to City Hall is closed. Residents can use the east and west entrances to enter City Hall as needed.

“All the departments, you can still get up to the front desk in City Hall to do any business you need to conduct as regular through either the west side or the east side of the building,” said Matt Bacon, Director of Public Works Pittsburg KS.

Residents can expect all construction to be completed by the end of September of this year.