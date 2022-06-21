CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Missouri Primary Election isn’t until August, but some ballots are already being accepted. Absentee voting in the Show-Me State is now underway.

Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis says you can cast your absentee ballot at either courthouse in Carthage or Joplin.

But if you select a Republican ballot, he says it may take a little longer than usual to finish the process because there are so many names to choose from.

“It specifically says on the bottom right-hand corner of the ballot to vote both sides on those ballots, so we are going to do everything we can. Number one, the ballot specifically tells you to vote both sides, our poll workers in August are going to make sure that they direct everybody that pulls a Republican ballot to make sure they vote both sides,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper County Clerk.

Davis says there are a total of 21 Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate and eight running for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The actual date of the primary election is August 2nd.