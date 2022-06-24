NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri becomes the first state in the nation to end abortions.

In a 5 to 4 vote this morning, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Immediately after the decision, Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation activating the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act. It makes abortion illegal in the state of Missouri unless it’s for a medical emergency.

State representative Ben Baker of Neosho co-sponsored the bill and called today’s ruling a monumental decision.

“I look at it as probably the biggest conservative win as far as policy goes in my lifetime, it’s something that those of us that have advocated for pro-life this is the day that we’ve been looking forward to, hoping the Roe v. Wade would be overturned,” said Ben Baker, 160th District St Rep.

“I think far more people are very concerned about the birth control that is used for family planning in their home and do consider that very personal to them, even if they don’t have any opinion about abortion or that they don’t think that abortion is not something that people should be doing, they care very much about the family planning that they used at their home and Missouri’s trigger law and some of the other trigger laws in states really pave the way of outlawing multiple types of birth control,” said Krista Stark, Long-Time Democratic Activist.

Meanwhile, abortions are still legal in the state of Kansas up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

In August, Kansas voters will decide if the state constitution grants the right to abortions.

Abortion services in Oklahoma stopped in May after Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill prohibiting all abortions.

And in Arkansas, abortions officially became illegal today after State Attorney General Leslie Rutledge signed Aarkansas’ Human Life Protection Act.