A youth project is working to restore the Sarcoxie Cave Spring

SARCOXIE, Mo. — A group of young people in southwest Missouri are working to restore a natural area in Jasper County.

The group consists of current students and recent area high school graduates. It’s in the process of returning a wooded area — referred to as the Sarcoxie Cave Spring — back so it can be used by the public.

Work on the site just west of the square began last week, and will continue through October.

Mayor Don Triplett says there was a house there until about 15-years ago, but it couldn’t be salvaged and was torn down. Since that time, vegetation has grown over the entrance to the site.

Many lifelong residents don’t even know it’s there.

“We’re just cleaning this place up, trying to make it look nice, we have railroad tracks over there and we’re trying to make a quick path all the way over to the little highway bridge type thing, we got, it just looks nice back here, we’ve been weed eating, we’re trying to clear up the cave, we’re eventually clear up the water and trying to make it look nice,” said James Filbeck, Sarcoxie Public Works

“Started over there, clearing out all the like brush and stuff, and we did the same over here, weed eating and stuff, and we’ve been cutting down trees back there today, pretty back here, peaceful,” said Kayla Parker, Program Participant

The site will be open for visitors in time for this year’s Chief Sarcoxie Days, which starts on September 9th.

The program was made possible by the Workforce Investment Board.