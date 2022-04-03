PINEVILLE, Mo. — A youth organization is sprucing up parts of McDonald County.

This afternoon McDonald County 4-H volunteers were beautifying the Old McDonald County Courthouse for its “spring county wide service day.”

The volunteers trimmed bushes, picked weeds and planted flowers in front of the historic building.

“It feels great actually. when you drive by it every day you get to see we did that. We helped make this community a cleaner place by doing something simple that took us two hours to do,” said Courtney Keaton, McDonald County 4-H.

“4-H is focused on leadership, community service growing our youth and there’s no better way than to have them be part of the community than to volunteer,” said Jennifer Keaton, Volunteer leader for the split log 4-H Club.

The McDonald County 4-H also cleaned up the community center in Southwest City and the firehouse in Anderson.

The projects were made possible by a $500 Shaping Rural Missouri Grant.