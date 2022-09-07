JOPLIN, Mo. — Students and staff at Missouri Southern get a taste of the Czech Republic culture Tuesday. Pork schnitzel, bread dumplings, and jam-filled donuts were some items on the menu for “A Taste of Czechia” inside Mayes Dining Hall. The unique, traditional recipes are part of the university’s Czech-themed semester.

The university holds events like this all semester long to help students experience “studying abroad” without leaving southwest Missouri. For $13, even some non-students got to enjoy the evening.

“I really enjoy learning about new cultures and this is a really easy way without having to leave the country. Learning about the new culture, eating the food, deciding how they eat. Just overall a good experience,” said Caroline Leonard, Attendee.

“Fantastic to see students and faculty interacting, and sampling some Czech food. The chef did a great job. A lot of chicken, beef, pork, some pretty heavy stuff, it’ll hold you down. But really delicious and enjoyable,” said Dr. Dean Van Galen, MSSU President.

The traditional food was prepared by Executive Chef Saul Paniagua from Missouri Southern’s food service provider, “Fresh Ideas.”