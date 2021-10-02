A surprise 80th birthday and 60th anniversary celebration in Joplin

Family and friends gathered Saturday evening to mark two very special occasions.

Family members put together a surprise 80th birthday party for LeeAnne Koehler at Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin.

But that wasn’t all — LeeAnne and her husband Charles are also celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

LeeAnne’s grandchildren read a special poem for their grandma, while an Elvis impersonator was on hand to sing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” for the couple’s anniversary dance.

“With everything that we’ve gone through in the last year and a half with COVID and the pandemic and not being able to celebrate things and be together as family and with your friends, I thought it was a perfect opportunity to get together with all of our family and friends,” said Gretchen Koehler Biscan, LeeAnne’s daughter. “I invited as many people as I could to just come together and celebrate and share a lot of love.”

Elvis also took song requests from the audience.