A Southeast Kansas Church group volunteered to help out the “Ronald McDonald House” today

JOPLIN, MO – Members of a church in Southeast Kansas were all about “Help for a House” today.

Specifically, the “Ronald McDonald House” in Joplin.

The volunteers were from “Parsons Nazarene Church.”

The church’s summer outreach work has taken place at different organizations in Joplin since the tornado, 10 years ago.

Today, they work involved some landscaping.

“Just to show people that we care, and they need the help, so we’re here to help.” Says Zoe Divall, Parsons Nazarene Church Member.

The “Ronald McDonald House” is always looking for more volunteers.

If you or your group would like to help, click the link below for more information.

https://rmhjoplin.org/