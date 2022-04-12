An informative flyer from the Carthage Chamber of Commerce highlights an HR management seminar, titled “Lunch & Learn.”

CARTHAGE, Mo. — If your company’s human resource department is in need of a change, an upcoming seminar is one you may want to attend.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Higher Vision, LLC. is hosting a HR Management “Lunch & Learn.”

This event will be held on April 21st, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carthage Water & Electric Plant, located at 627 West Centennial in Carthage.

Attendees will get an in-depth look at how policies and procedures, employee manuals and guides should be utilized within their company.

“This seminar is something that all businesses from small to big corporations can learn and take away great practices to help them in their companies,” said Julie Reams, President of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

“By having the correct policies in place allows for a better working environment and also is easier for a companies employee retention. We are providing classes such as this one to help all business. It may be time to update their current manuals, this class will help get the processes started,” added Reams.

Registration is open to anyone, and you do not have to be a Carthage Chamber of Commerce member to attend this class.

The cost to attend is $20 for Carthage Chamber members and $25 for non-Chamber members; lunch will be provided by Tin Cup Bistro.

You can go here to register online, or call (417) 358-2373.