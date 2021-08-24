A self-defense class for women is being taught at MSSU again

JOPLIN, Mo. — A unique class returns to Missouri Southern State University to help female students learn how to protect themselves, if the need ever arises.

Several women at the school are taking a self defense class, taught by the university’s police chief.

The course has been offered for the past several years, but because of COVID-19, it wasn’t offered at all during the last school year.

“This semester we’re back in person so we’re teaching the Woman’s Self Defense Class again, we have a nice class of girls and they’re learning how to defend themselves if ever they were to be attacked by someone,” said Ken Kennedy, MSSU Police Chief.

“We learn how to defend ourselves we learn like the law around it and what like what we’re allowed to do and what we’re allowed to act on and I think it’s also important because a lot of women don’t feel confident enough in being able to defend themselves in those kind of situations,” said Aisley Stevens, MSSU Student.

Although the class is an elective, both Stevens and Kennedy encourage all MSSU female students to take it.

The same class will be offered during the spring semester.