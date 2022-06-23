MIAMI, Okla. — Police officers and firefighters in Miami at about to receive a raise.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, members approved new contracts for both the police and fire departments.

For the fire department, promotional steps have been reduced from 25 to 17 years for lieutenants and captains. This includes a 17% wage increase for lieutenants and 11% for captains in the first year. In the second year, everyone will see at least a 5% raise.

For police, promotional steps will decrease from 25 to 20 years in year one, then 20 to 17 in year two. Both years all will receive a 2% wage increase, now making the city of Miami much more competitive with other towns.

“I’ve been losing several officers to neighboring departments. Jurisdictions are just offering a little bit more and this is going to be a great, great job for us, for the city, for retention, and to get our officers where they need to be,” said Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief.

“You can already tell a difference. You know, when they came into the last negotiations meeting, to sign off they said ‘I’ve had them tell me this is the best contract I’ve ever seen that we’ve had with the city.’ and these are guys that have been with the department 25 years saying this,” said Robert Wright, Miami Fire Chief.

The fire department contract will begin on July 1st and run through June 30th, 2024.

The police contract will run the fiscal years 2022 through 2024.