JOPLIN, Mo. — A nonprofit is back in Ewert Park giving back to the homeless and those in need.

This afternoon Restored Ministries kicked off its “Restored in the Park” program.

Second Generation Band was playing for the group and Fairview Baptist Church’s youth group came out to serve meals.

Restored Ministries helps the homeless and anyone struggling with addiction get their GED, attend financial classes, and connects them with other organizations that can help.

“We have had people out here the last few years that have transitioned into recovery houses and their lives are changed. They are back in society, they have been clean for a long time. Our goal is that we like I said show them love and kindness. And if they want help we want to be able to help them in that,” said Matthew Glover, President of Restored Ministries.

The nonprofit will be holding Restored in the Park every Sunday at 2pm until November.

If you would like to volunteer click here.