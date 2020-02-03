A new program launches in Oklahoma to help students

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new Prescription Drug Safety Program launches in Oklahoma to help high school students.

It’s a specially designed digital course that will help kids become knowledgeable about how to safely use prescription drugs.

The course has activities and interactive scenario’s for them to learn how to act in case of an emergency.

26 counties in Oklahoma can use it in their school districts for free.

This is all thanks to a partnership with Walmart and the Everfi Organization.

Prescription Drug Safety has become a big priority among Oklahoma schools since 2017.

Oklahoma Attorney General, Mike Hunter, is working to expand that even more with all 77 counties getting access within the next several years.