NEOSHO, Mo. — Severe weather season is underway and the Neosho Middle School has a new feature to help kids stay safe.

“The students feel a much greater peace of mind because they’re not scrambling inside of the school to get to one place,” said Jennifer Howard, 6th grade math teacher.

The new storm shelter at Neosho Middle School is providing a peace of mind for its 750 students and 100 staff members.

“Before we used to have to combine into classrooms and that was a little bit difficult. And each classroom went to a different area. Sometimes students would not only have to know the tornado protocol in math, but in PE or in ELA. They had to remember a different place to go for each class theyre in,” continued Howard. “I’ve been in classrooms, we used to have to walk out and go into an indoor bathroom area.”

The 5,500 square foot mulitpurpose storm shelter was completed last fall.

“We’ve done a lot of practicing with the students since we’ve gotten our new shelter. And we feel really grateful to have it because it makes things so much more streamlined for the kids and I know it eases the mind of the teachers and kids to know we have a place that’s designated for that,” said Charity Williams, Neosho Middle School principal.

The $2 million shelter is also used as a professional development center during the day.

“One of the things that makes it nice is the way doors are setup, they don’t have to disturb learning that’s going on in the classroom. We can have one of the elementary schools using this as professional development and they can use the exterior doors and come in and use their own restrooms and kithcen area,” added Williams.