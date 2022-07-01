JOPLIN, Mo. — This time of year, you may not have to travel far to find a place to buy fireworks.

If you purchase them in Joplin, there’s a good chance you’re buying them from the same group of people.

A member of the Colson family of Joplin has operated their fireworks tent at 32nd and Main in Joplin since 1971. It’s one of five temporary stands operated by that family.

“I’ve been working for Black Market for six years now,” said Claire Lowry, Tent Employee

While Claire isn’t an actual member of the Colson family, she almost considers herself one because of how long she’s worked out of this tent location and the family atmosphere.

“I always look forward to tent season because it’s constant. It’s, you know, 24/7 for about four days but it’s so worth it, it’s so much fun,” said Lowry.

“Everybody in our family is involved it’s all hands on deck,” said Aaron Colson, Black Market FIreworks.

While some stand owners are only in the fireworks business for a few days out of the year, that’s not the case for the Colson family. They sell them year-round.

“We have full-time employees there and we add obviously a lot of seasonal employees. You know, that comes with the territory with all of the temporary locations throughout the area as well,” said Colson.

In addition to five temporary stands, the family operates three brick-and-mortar stores during the week leading up to and through the fourth.

“We do, after the Fourth of July, we still have the one location that’s open year-round, and then before Christmas, we open two others, our two other brick and mortar locations for a total of three,” said Colson.