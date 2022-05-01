JOPLIN, Mo. — A variety of plants and pets were on display at a unique fundraiser in Joplin.

This afternoon the Joplin Humane Society held its first plant swap behind the shelter.

Commercial growers and hobbyists brought in plants to swap, sell or giveaway.

The shelter also had puppies and dogs on hand in hopes that some could find their forever homes.

“They’re bringing in people who may not come into the humane society. They come in here and looking for plants and think I may take home a forever friend as well. They’re looking around and they’re seeing what we have available,” said Thomas Jay, Joplin Humane Society Animal Behavior Manager.

Jay says they hope to hold another plant swap in the future.

Right now the shelter has about 350 animals, and are in need of more volunteers to walk the dogs and play with the cats.

They are also looking for foster families to take care of the influx of kittens and puppies.