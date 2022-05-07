CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Park Committee is raising money for a summer celebration.

Today the committee held a pop up sale in Comet’s Park to raise money for a summer fun day for the community.

More than 20 vendors were in attendance selling clothes, food, crafts and jewelry.

The committee is hoping to improve parks in Carterville.

“We don’t have any sales tax that comes back to us. We are completely self funded. So everything we do to put on we do cookies for Santa, a Halloween. Those are things we have to pay for or rely on donations. When we have these fundraisers it helps us provide for our community,” said Cindy Myers, President of the Carterville Park Committee.

The summer fun day will be held on June fourth at Comet’s Park in Carterville.