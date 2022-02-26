JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Public Library is teaching its youngest readers about black history.

Today the library held its second annual “Black History Fair” inside the community room.

Families could look at booths from local organizations like Joplin for Justice, Joplin Emancipation, and the East Town Dreams District.

The children’s department hosted a “black history story time” and had crafts and activities for kids.

“We hope to bring awareness to books that have been written, movies that have been created music that’s been created by black writers, musicians, directors actors, things like that. Kind of bringing an awareness to what those are and letting them know what the library has,” said Christina Matekel-Gibson, Children’s librarian.

Children were also working on a coloring project with each piece going into a quilt that will go up inside the library.

The library plans on hosting the event again next February.