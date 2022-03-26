AURORA, Mo. — A local fire department is raising awareness about a tax issue that is on the upcoming election.

This afternoon the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District held its third and final open house before the April ballot.

The community had a chance to meet with the Fire Chief and talk about the upcoming tax levy.

The thirty cent tax levy would help the Aurora Fire Protection District hire full time firefighters, which would help with response times.

“Through the daytime is when we are really short on volunteers. If we could get some help during the daytime it’s not only for volunteers but city departments and big departments. Everyone’s short on daytime. Right now if we get a call then volunteers have to go from their house or wherever they are whenever they get the call to the station then they respond from there.” said Aaron Siegrist, Aurora Rural Fire Chief.

The money would also help them with equipment upgrades and fuel.

The district covers 170 square miles in Lawrence and Barry County.

Right now they have 25 volunteers across all six stations.