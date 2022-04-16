JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is showing its support for local law enforcement.

This afternoon the “Joplin Professional Firefighters Local 59” held a hotdog meal fundraiser in front of the 7th street Walmart.

All the money raised will go to the “Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Benevolence Fund” for the police officers who were involved in the March 8 officer-involved shooting.

“Unfortunately when a tragic event happens there’s a lot of things that happen in your home and your life. It’s such a big change that those funds will help them. You can never replace the value of a love one, but this will help with some of the external expenses that come along,” said Adam Grimes, Vice President of the Joplin Professional Firefighters L59.

Grimes says they are planning to hold more fundraising events like this in the future.

If you missed out on today’s fundraiser and would like to donate to the Joplin FOP Benevolence Fund click here.