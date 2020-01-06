A local extension office is looking for photos that showcase Barton County

Barton County, MO

The University of Missouri Extension is looking for photos that best represent Barton County.

The Barton County Extension Office is holding a photo contest for their website’s home page.

Staff are looking for a high quality, landscape photo that represents iconic or well-known places from the county.

The winner will not only have their photo featured on the homepage, but they’ll also win a Mizzou goodie bag filled with memorabilia and gift certificates from Barton County businesses.

And all other entries will be featured at the University of Missouri Extension Barton County Annual Meeting next month.

Jill Scheidt/University of Missouri Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

“Whenever people get on the website just pride for knowing oh hey I know the person that submitted that photo or you know if someone not from Barton County is getting on the website they may be interested in visiting Barton County by seeing that photo.”

Photos are due January 9th at 3 PM.

We have the full list of requirements and where to submit photos at fourstateshomepage.com

scheidtjk@missouri.edu

Requirements:

Photo must be taken in Barton County Missouri

Use the original file at the highest resolution available

Do not crop or resize

Landscape orientation

Photographs of people will not be accepted

Only original photos may be submitted

Must include: photographer’s name, description of photo