JOPLIN, Mo. — A local church is teaching kids about the meaning of Easter.

This afternoon the Joplin Street Revival held a Community Treasure Hunt and puppet show for kids in Cunningham Park.

The puppet show talked about the resurrection then kids went on an Easter egg hunt.

The eggs were filled with faith based items like cross necklaces, scriptures, and scripture temporary tattoos.

“I think we put too much emphasis on the Easter and the Easter bunny. There’s not as much emphasis on children actually knowing what Easter is actually all about. We want to share that with the community and give back to the community,” said Susan Gallaway, Pastor at Victory Faith Center and Joplin Street Revival.

Joplin Street Revival is hosting a revival in Ewert Park Friday April 22 through Sunday April 24.