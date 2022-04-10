JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin church is sending aid to help thousands of Ukrainian’s who are displaced by the ongoing war.

This morning the First Community Church of Joplin held its first pancake breakfast fundraiser for Ukraine.

The church is donating funds to Church World Service which is an international ministry.

The organization is helping Ukrainian refugees who are in Moldova with shelter, food and hygiene items.

“What we do as Christians we try to reach out. both to those that are close to home, but we also we need to remember we are part of the global community. And that there are people that need our assistance in places perhaps we will never visit in our lifetimes, but that’s just part of our service to God and Christ,” said Russell Willoughby, Senior Minister at First Community Church.

Today the church’s charitable trust matched all donations.

If you would like to donate to Ukraine relief click here.