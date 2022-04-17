CARTHAGE, Mo. — The rain didn’t stop one church from celebrating Easter.

This afternoon First Baptist Church of Carthage held its annual Easter egg hunt.

The church was planning on holding the event in Central Park, but decided to hold a drive-thru event because of the rain.

This morning church members came in early to pack bags with candy filled eggs, an Easter book and information about the church.

“The big thing that we are all about here at First Baptist Church Carthage is we say we are a great commission church that is dedicated to helping people follow Jesus. So we want to share the good news of the gospel with anybody who will hear. That’s one of our big outreach events is the community Easter egg hunt across the street in the park. We share the gospel we proclaim it to everybody who shows up. Then we have the fun time of letting the kids get out and hunt for eggs,” said Jake Wright, lead Pastor at First Baptist Church Carthage.

They plan on holding another Easter egg hunt next year.