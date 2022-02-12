CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce is giving back to 12 local nonprofits.

This morning Carl Junction held its first Chamber Project.

90 volunteers spent the morning cleaning, painting and organizing at nonprofits in Carl Junction and surrounding areas.

Teams spent three hours doing indoor projects at places like the Neighborhood Life House, LovinGrace, Lafayette House, and the Joplin Humane Society.

“It feels really awesome. You see 90 and that’s a lot and when you actually see everyone show up its really really neat to see. I’m really excited, they’re gonna do a lot of good,” said Cavanaugh Studyvin, Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

“Stone’s Corner Pharmacy is happy to be a presenting sponsor and be a part of this. It’s exciting, anytime you can be a part of the community and invest where you live and work so that’s what we are here to do.” said Chad Isaacs, Stone’s Corner Pharmacy Volunteer.

The chamber plans on hosting this event next year.